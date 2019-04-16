Watch: Messi Scores Stunner, Adds Second Goal on De Gea Gaffe vs. Man United

Lionel Messi scored two goals in Barcelona's UCL quarterfinal vs. Manchester United.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 16, 2019

Lionel Messi added to Barcelona's Champions League quarterfinal lead vs. Manchester United with two goals in the first half of the second leg at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Barcelona came into the day with a 1–0 aggregate lead following a win at Old Trafford last week.

Messi padded that lead in the 15th minute of the match with a stunner that he placed in the corner past Manchester United keeper David De Gea.

Four minutes later, De Gea let Messi's kick from a longer distance slip through his grasp and into the net, a howler that all but sealed Barcelona's progression despite Man United's bright start to the match.

The goals gave Barcelona a 2-0 lead on the day and 3-0 on aggregate, with a ticket to the semifinals and a date against either Liverpool or Porto on the line.

Messi now has 24 goals against English clubs, including nine goals against Arsenal and four against Manchester United. His previous two against Man United came in Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011.

