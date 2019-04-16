Paul Pogba 'Always Late' & Luke Shaw Likely to Forget Passport as Man Utd Stars Reveal Travel Habits

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been identified by his teammates as the player who is usually the one who is late to things during away day trips, while Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are the ones most likely to lose their passports.

Marriott Bonvoy, the official Hotel Loyalty Partner of Manchester United caught up with Chris Smalling, Ashley Young, and Romelu Lukaku in a light hearted video revealing the truth about the first-team players' travel habits.

"There are a few, but I think there is only one main one. Paul, always. It doesn't matter [what it's for], breakfast, lunch..." Young revealed, when asked who is the last one down to report to reception each morning during hotel stays.

"Anto [Valencia] is not far behind, he usually gets there literally just bang on," Smalling added.

Passports are vital for European away trips and there was a consensus among the trio that Shaw is the one most likely to forget his, while Rashford already has in the past.

"Shaw. All three of us said the same thing," Young said.

"I think Rashie has already forgot his passport once as well," Smalling chimed in.

There are a handful of well-travelled players in the squad. They agreed that Smalling was among the more cultured and might visit a museum, while they also noted the interest in culture of Ander Herrera and Juan Mata, especially the latter with his blogging and Instagram activity.

Lukaku is a big traveller and likes to spend as much time as he can in the United States, even just for a quick break if he is given a few days off.

"Yeah, I've travelled a lot. I like the States all the time. If I have three days off, I'm in New York," the Belgian frontman explained.

As for travel accessories, Young admitted he can't go anywhere without an old school iPod, the kind with the retro circle in the middle rather than a modern touch screen.

"My iPod, because I'm old school, because I'm old. The little one that looks like an iPhone. I want an old school one where you scroll like that," the veteran full-back said as his teammates either side of him cracked up over the antiquated technology he still swears by.

