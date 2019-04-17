Arsenal Shortlist David Neres as Summer Transfer Target But Face Stumbling Block With Ajax

Arsenal have bumped Ajax winger David Neres up their transfer wishlist after sending scouts to watch the Brazil international in action against Juventus on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has largely gone under the radar during the club's incredible run of form this season due to the spotlight being on a number of his Ajax teammates, but Neres has scored 12 goals and claimed 15 assists across all competitions.

El Confidencial journalist Kike Marin claims that Arsenal are lining up a €40m bid for Neres this summer, but it's understood that the Brazilian is also attracting interest from Premier League rivals like Manchester United.

Ajax have already sanctioned Frenkie de Jong's move to Barcelona, while teenage captain Matthijs de Ligt is also expected to leave at the end of the season.

But Marin adds that Neres is not being considered for a sale by Ajax this summer despite attracting a number of suitors from England.

Telegraph Sport have previously claimed that both Arsenal and Everton have already held initial talks over a move for the Brazil international.

Neres only joined Ajax in 2017 following a move from his hometown side São Paulo, but he's already gone on to make 95 appearances for the club and has been directly involved in 61 goals.

Let him stay at Ajax. The obscene wealth of so many in the Premier League is ruining European competition. Let this Ajax team develop and compete. — Derek P Robertson (@derekrobertson) April 16, 2019

It's known that Arsenal are in the market for a new winger this summer as they've also shortlisted the likes of Nicolas Pépé at Lille and Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser as potential targets this summer.

They've also been linked with Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) and Gelson Martins (Monaco, on loan from Atlético Madrid) since Unai Emery's arrival in north London.