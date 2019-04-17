Denis Suarez's Agent Provides Update on Midfielder's Long-Term Future With Arsenal Amid Napoli Links

Denis Suarez's agent has admitted that the midfielder's loan spell at Arsenal 'hasn't been the best', and revealed that a potential switch to Napoli at the end of the season could be on the cards.

The Barcelona midfielder arrived at the Emirates on a temporary deal in the January transfer window, but has failed to make a single start for the club.



With just 67 minutes of Premier League football under his belt, and a persistent groin injury seemingly keeping him out of action in recent weeks, Suarez's agent Felix Guende acknowledged that the Spaniard had struggled to settle with the Gunners.





He told Radio Kiss Kiss (as quoted by the Daily Mirror): "He has two years left at Barcelona. This year in England hasn’t been his best. He’s played little and hasn’t been able to find a rhythm.

"At the moment, he’s injured. He has muscle fatigue and an injury. We’re awaiting the results from the exams."

Despite Unai Emery's side having an option in Suarez's loan deal to make the move permanent, it is expected that the Gunners will not be exercising that right, with Napoli touted as being a possible destination for the 25-year-old.

Guende added: "Napoli? The interest is always appreciated, being a team that has been fighting for the top positions for years.

"It’s a bit soon to talk about the transfer window, but we aren’t excluding anything."



Suarez is unlikely to feature against his prospective suitors when Arsenal take on Napoli in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday.

