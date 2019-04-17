Liverpool looks to finish off Porto in the Champions League quarterfinals, carrying a 2-0 aggregate edge into their second leg in Portugal on Wednesday.

First-half goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool in full control in the first leg, and the clean sheet kept at Anfield means that any goal scored by the Reds would give them the away-goals advantage, should a tiebreaker be called into action.

Porto will look to pull off the comeback and keep its run alive, and it will have reinforcements to do so, with Hector Herrera and Pepe available after they were suspended for the first leg. The Portuguese power will hope to avoid a repeat of what happened in this matchup last year, when Liverpool went to Portugal and won 5-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 thanks to a Sadio Mane hat trick.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates here).

Here are the lineups for both sides

The winner will face Barcelona in the semifinals, after the Spanish power finished of Manchester United on a 4-0 aggregate on Tuesday.