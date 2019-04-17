LIVE: Liverpool Looks to Finish Off Porto in Champions League

Watch all the key plays as Porto hosts Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
April 17, 2019

Liverpool looks to finish off Porto in the Champions League quarterfinals, carrying a 2-0 aggregate edge into their second leg in Portugal on Wednesday.

First-half goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool in full control in the first leg, and the clean sheet kept at Anfield means that any goal scored by the Reds would give them the away-goals advantage, should a tiebreaker be called into action.

Porto will look to pull off the comeback and keep its run alive, and it will have reinforcements to do so, with Hector Herrera and Pepe available after they were suspended for the first leg. The Portuguese power will hope to avoid a repeat of what happened in this matchup last year, when Liverpool went to Portugal and won 5-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 thanks to a Sadio Mane hat trick.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates here).

Here are the lineups for both sides

The winner will face Barcelona in the semifinals, after the Spanish power finished of Manchester United on a 4-0 aggregate on Tuesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message