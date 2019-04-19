SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Borussia Dortmund visit Freiburg on Sunday afternoon in a vital game in the Bundesliga title race.

Der BVB sit in second place in Bundesliga, one point behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Dortmund look to be assured of a place in next season's Champions League with a fifteen-point gap and a far superior goal difference over fifth-placed Borussia Mönchengladbach. In their last fixture, Dortmund beat Mainz 2-1 at home, with English winger Jadon Sancho scoring both of the home side's goals.

Last time out Freiburg suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Werder Bremen.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 21st April What Time Is Kick Off? 14:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Schwarzwald-Stadion TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport ESPN Referee? (N/A)





Team News

Dortmund defender Łukasz Piszczek suffered a foot injury before the match against Mainz and will miss the match.

Achraf Hakimi fractured his metatarsal in March and will be out for the rest of the season.





Chelsea-bound Christian Pulisic sustained a torn muscle while on international duty with the US national team in March and is expected to be out. Defender Dan Axel-Zagadou is having knee pains and is a doubt.

For Freiburg, long-term absentee Roland Sallai has been out since November with adductor problems that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Striker Nils Petersen has a race to prove his fitness for the match following his hamstring injury.

Defender Tim Kleindienst is a doubt with a knee injury while Lukas Kübler sustained an ankle injury in March that has sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign. Philipp Lienhart has been out since March with a concussion while goalkeeper Mark Flekken has been unable to play since March due to adductor problems.

Defender Manuel Gulde has back trouble and is a doubt.

Predicted Lineups

SC Freiburg Schwolow; Stenzel, Schlotterbeck, Heintz, Günter; Haberer, Höfler, Abrashi, Grifo; Waldschmidt, Niederlechner Borussia Dortmund Bürki; Wolf, Weigl, Akanji, Diallo; Sancho, Witsel; Delaney, Reus, Guerreiro; Götze





Head to Head Record

Dortmund ran out comfortable 2-0 victors in the corresponding fixture in December, with Marco Reus and Paco Alcácer getting on the scoresheet.

Freiburg have failed to register a victory against Dortmund in their last 15 league games, their most recent win was a 3-1 home victory in May 2010.

Dortmund and Freiburg have had 37 meetings in the Bundesliga with Dortmund overwhelmingly dominating the tie, winning 24 of those games compared to just three for Freiburg. 10 games between the two sides have ended in draws.

Recent Form



Dortmund have won four out of their last five league games but their sole defeat in that time was a damaging one - a humiliating 5-0 away defeat to title rivals Bayern Munich, allowing them to be overtaken at the top of the Bundesliga. They also only have one victory in their last five away games.

Freiburg are in poor form, having won just one of their last five league games. However, they are unbeaten in their last four home games.

Here's how both teams have fared in their last five league games:





SC Freiburg Borussia Dortmund Werder Bremen 2-1 SC Freiburg (13/4) Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Mainz 05 (13/4) Mainz 05 5-0 SC Freiburg (5/4) Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund (6/4) SC Freiburg 1-1 Bayern Munich (30/3) Borussia Dortmund 2-0 VfL Wolfsburg (30/3) Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1 SC Freiburg (15/3) Hertha BSC 2-3 Borussia Dortmund (16/3) SC Freiburg 2-0 Hertha BSC (9/3) Borussia Dortmund 3-1 VfB Stuttgart (9/3)





Prediction

Dortmund's away struggles combined with Freiburg's recent ability to avoid defeat at home means that this should be a close encounter.

However, Dortmund should have enough attacking quality to get the victory they need in their quest to win the Bundesliga title.





Prediction: SC Freiburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund