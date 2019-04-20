Juventus will look to keep its lead atop Serie A on Saturday as it faces Fiorentina. Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Torino, Italy at 12 p.m. ET.

Juventus is 17 points ahead of Napoli for the Serie A lead. It lost its last league match against SPAL on April 13, falling 2-1 despite a first-half goal from Moise Kean.

Fiorentina sits 10th in Serie A at 8–8–16. Its last Serie A victory came on Feb. 17. The club most recently played Bologna to a scoreless tie on April 14.

Here's how to watch Saurday's match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

