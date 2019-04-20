Manchester City vs. Tottenham Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Saturday, April 20.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 20, 2019

Manchester City hosts premier League rival Tottenham in a Premier League matchup on Saturday, April 20. Kickoff from the City of Manchester Stadium in London is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET.

In the Premier League, the Spurs are coming off a 4–0 victory this weekend. The Citizens most recently beat Crystal Palace 3–1 in the Premier League. 

How to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: TNT, Galavision, Univision Deportes USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Modal message