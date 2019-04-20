Manchester City hosts premier League rival Tottenham in a Premier League matchup on Saturday, April 20. Kickoff from the City of Manchester Stadium in London is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET.

In the Premier League, the Spurs are coming off a 4–0 victory this weekend. The Citizens most recently beat Crystal Palace 3–1 in the Premier League.

How to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: TNT, Galavision, Univision Deportes USA

