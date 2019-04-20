WATCH: Phil Foden Scores First Ever EPL Goal as Man City Beats Tottenham

The 18-year-old homegrown talent scored his first ever goal in the Premier League as Man City earned some redemption after its midweek loss and beat Tottenham on Saturday. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
April 20, 2019

Phil Foden, Man City's 18-year-old homegrown talent scored his first ever goal in the Premier League on Saturday against Tottenham as Pep Guardiola's side earned some redemption after its heartbreaking, midweek loss against Spurs in the Champions League

For the second time in a week and third this month, both sides faced off against each other as Man City, battling Liverpool for the league title, aimed for three points, some redemption and a chance to reclaim top of the table. Enter Phil Foden, who in the fifth minute, made it 1-0 as Sergio Aguero picked up Bernardo Silva's great cross and headed an accurate assist that found the young English midfielder inside the box. Foden finished it off with a header and grabbed the lead for his team.

Man City defeated Mauricio Pochettino's side thanks to Foden's goal and has now jumped back to the top of the table, a point ahead of Liverpool, who travels to Cardiff City on Sunday.  

 

 

