Athletic Bilbao will travel to Santiago Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid on Sunday, April 21 in La Liga.

Real is coming off of a 1–1 draw at Leganes on Monday. Despite Jonathan Silva scoring the match's first goal to put his side ahead, Real Madrid added another disappointing performance to their struggling season.

Athletic Bilbao fared better in its latest match, recording a 3–2 victory over Rayo Vallecano thanks to two goals from Iñaki Williams and another from Raúl García.

How to Watch Sunday's Match:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports USA and beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.

