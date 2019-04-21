Report: Thierry Henry Set to Join New York Red Bulls as Manager

The former French striker spent four years with the club between 2010 and 2014 scoring 52 goals in 135 appearances.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
April 21, 2019

Thierry Henry is getting closer to a return to the U.S and the New York Red Bulls but this time as the club's manager.

On Sunday, Sky Sports reported that talks between the former Arsenal and France star and RBNY are reaching the final stages as all parties of Red Bull have agreed to bring Henry back to New York.

The organization's head of global soccer Oliver Mintzlaff aims to fly to London and meet with Henry on Monday to complete the deal. It woud be Henry's second head managerial role after a disastrous three-month stint with Ligue 1's Monaco where he left the club second from bottom back in January (Monaco is still fighting to avoid relegation with Leonardo Jardim). Prior to that job, Henry was serving as assistant manager of the Belgian men's national side. 

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, have won once in their first seven matches and are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Having lost key players such as Tyler Adams and awaiting extensive disciplinary action on Kaku, who served a one-match suspension this weekend due to kicking the ball in the stands at Sporting Kansas City and hitting a fan in the process, current manager Chris Armas has his hands full as the club looks for answers early in the season. 

 

 

 

 

    

