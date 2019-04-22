Crystal Palace Among Sides Monitoring Austrian Target Man as Club Look to Bolster Striking Options

By 90Min
April 22, 2019

Crystal Palace are reported to be considering a move for Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic, as the South London club look to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

Christian Benteke is Roy Hodgson's first choice up front at present, and although he scored his first league goal of the season in the win over Arsenal at the weekend, it is believed he is seen as an unreliable long-term option, especially with his contract up next summer. 

There are no assurances in place over the future of Michy Batshuayi, who joined on loan from Chelsea in January, while Connor Wickham looks set to depart after managing less than 90 minutes of football in the league so far.  

Alexander Sorloth could be an option when he returns from his loan at KRC Genk, but if the Daily Mail are to believed, then 21-year-old Kalajdzic is seen as the long-term solution.

The 6ft 5" striker has managed six goals in nine Austrian Bundesliga appearances so far for Admira Wacker this season, and has attracted interest from Palace's rivals Brighton, while Leeds United and a host of European clubs are believed to be keen. 

It is thought the Austrian side have already rejected offers, but despite their reluctance to sell, it does seem as if Palace would be able to convince them to part with the striker given the financial disparities between the Premier League and the Austrian game. 

The player is proposed to have saw a proposed move to Rapid Vienna fall through in January, and is expected to make his mark on the international scene in the months to come, so he could be one to watch regardless of whether Palace's interest comes to fruition.

