Sergio Busquets Eyeing Future MLS Switch Once Barcelona Days Draw to a Close

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets has hinted that he would like to experience life in Major League Soccer before his career comes to an end.

The 30-year-old remains a vital part of the Blaugrana setup, but with 21-year-old Frenkie de Jong set to move to Camp Nou at the end of the season, he is aware that he only has a few more years at most before he may need to move on.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Busquets admitted he has begun to think about what the future may hold for him.

He said: “I’ve always said that I won’t be a Barcelona player for 20 years with a secondary role. The moment that I feel my ambition is fading or that I am not able to deliver physically, I will step aside and leave feeling privileged and content of what I gave to the club.

“You can’t obviously predict the future, but I am a fan of the United States and soccer over there continues to grow. [MLS]'s competitive style and playoff format is different to what we’re used to over here, and that really appeals to me.”

He also jokingly confessed that a move to David Beckham's new Miami United franchise could be an option, adding that his family would likely approve of a life on the sunny beach.

Since making his debut in 2008, Busquets has gone on to make 529 appearances for Barcelona, bringing his unique blend of creativity and defensive awareness to the base of the team's midfield.

He has enjoyed an incredibly successful career, winning seven La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies with his boyhood club. He has also translated his success to the Spanish national team, winning both the World Cup and European Championship in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

David Ramos/GettyImages

However, with De Jong agreeing a €75m move to the club, Busquets' days as a starter may be numbered. The Dutchman is viewed by many as a long-term successor for Busquets, and it remains to be seen how he will be incorporated into the lineup.