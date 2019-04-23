In attempt to be part of America's growing soccer culture and develop talent, La Liga is launching its first academy in the USA, with its North American branch setting up shop in Miami this summer.

The program aims to scout and recruit boys and girls aged 4 to 18, based around the local region.

"Players will be taught best practices from the top La Liga clubs using the league's methodology," the league said in a statement, which also claims the program will bring UEFA Pro-certified coaches and directors to an ongoing scouting department.

This announcement comes on the heels of last week's launch of the league's new academy project in Toronto.

According to La Liga's press release, the academy's best players will then be selected to take part in others events such as competitive matches against other La Liga youth clubs and intensive training sessions in Spain.

“La Liga’s focus in North America is to grow soccer through different activities, and grassroots development is a key component,” La Liga North America CEO Boris Gartner said. “As soccer continues to grow, we want to play a key role in more kids playing and more coaches teaching soccer.”

Head of the league's sports projects Hugo Blanco added: “At this academy youth from across Miami will benefit from a methodology established by the strongest league in the world, dedicating the finest professional coaches and operations to discover, develop and retain the best talent in the U.S.”

Free tryouts will be held on May 10-11, ahead of the official launch of the program, which is slated for August 18.

The academy will be another addition to the youth development scene in Miami, with MLS expansion club Inter Miami CF set to launch its academy as well. Former Real Salt Lake star Javier Morales has already been tabbed as an academy coach by the club.