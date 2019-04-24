FIFA 20: 9 Players Who Deserve Massive Upgrades in FIFA Ultimate Team

With the end of the season rapidly approaching, that means the life cycle of FIFA 19 is also nearing its end. Out with the old, and in with the new, as FIFA 20 will be just around the corner.

The game will come with some serious player rating changes, since there have been countless players around the world who have played out of their skins this year.

Here are nine players who deserve massive upgrades in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Eder Militao

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

One of the standout performers in Portuguese football this season, Eder Militao earned himself a €50m move to Real Madrid, and he'll earn himself a nice upgrade on FIFA 20 in the process.

He began the current game as a 75 overall, but was bumped up to 79 following an impressive start to the season. The 21-year-old's form has not wavered, so expect that to upgrade to rise even higher.

He may not reach the heights of his 89-rated Future Stars card just yet, but he's certainly on the right track.

Declan Rice

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Declan Rice, West Ham United star, has just a 69 rating on FIFA 19. On FIFA 20, there's no chance he'll still be a silver card.

The 20-year-old has well over 50 Premier League appearances to his name, and has been linked with a blockbuster move to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid. That sounds pretty deserving of an upgrade.

He picked up a 77-rated in-form card in Team of the Week 18, which sounds more like it. However, don't be surprised if that rating goes up a little further next season.

Krzysztof Piatek

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Before this season, few around Europe had heard of Krzysztof Piatek, and his 70-rated silver card is evidence of that. But those days are long gone.

The 23-year-old is well in the race for the Serie A top goalscorer award this season, having showcased blistering form for both Genoa and AC Milan. Piatek has been one of Europe's deadliest forwards this season, and that will be rewarded in FIFA 20.

He was bumped up to a 76 overall in the winter upgrades, and picked up an 82-rated special card shortly after. That's the kind of level he should be at, so expect to see Piatek there, or thereabouts, next year.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Now one of the Premier League's finest right-backs, Crystal Palace starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka surely deserves a rating to reflect his astronomical rise.

There's a reason the likes of United, Bayern Munich and Manchester City want him - he's really good. He went from a 70 overall to a non-rare 76 in winter, but that still does not do him justice.

A big move away from the Eagles would certainly prompt a rating increase, but Wan-Bissaka deserves one regardless.

David Brooks

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Somehow, Bournemouth's David Brooks did not even pick up a winter upgrade, meaning he remains just 69 overall. How?

The young Welshman has racked up plenty of goals and assists for his side this year and has established himself as one of Bournemouth's most important players. Whether on the wing or as a central midfielder, Brooks knows how to pull the strings for his team.

Is a gold card too much to ask? That's all we want.

Luka Jovic

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid Luka Jovic has picked up so many special cards this year that we're beginning to lose count, but he began the game with a rating of just 75.

That was quickly boosted to 80 in winter, but Jovic has not slowed down. He's scored goals, goals and more goals, and has been hotly tipped to make an astronomical switch to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

He's up to an 88 overall now, and his Team of the Season card will be even higher, so expect another bump up for Jovic next year.

Jadon Sancho

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

At the start of the season, Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho was one of Europe's hottest prospects, but that's not the case anymore. He's now one of the Bundesliga's finest wingers, and his rating next year will definitely reflect that.

He started off as a 72, but jumped to 78 after a blistering start to the season. He has since made his debut for England, and continues to try push his side towards a league title.

With double-figures in both goals and assists this season, Sancho needs a rating to reflect his skill level.

Sergio Reguilon

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

There was a time this season when 22-year-old Sergio Reguilon was one of the shining lights in Real Madrid's disappointing season. Yet somehow, he is still 64 overall. 64.

He may have lost his place in the starting lineup to Marcelo since Zinedine Zidane's return, but the Spaniard had plenty of time to show the world what he is about. He can hang with the best, and will surely receive one of the biggest boosts on the game for next year.

Don't expect him to share a similar rating to Marcelo, but he has to become a useful option for any La Liga side.

Nicolas Pepe

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

It seems hard to remember a time where Nicolas Pepe was not one of the most talked-about wingers in world football. He began this season just 75 overall, but things quickly escalated.

His base card jumped up to 79, but his latest special card now leaves him 89 overall, and that's before his Team of the Season card comes out. The 23-year-old won't retain that rating next year, but he'll definitely land somewhere in the middle.

But where will he be playing? Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Arsenal or somewhere else? He could be one of the biggest transfers of the summer, and that will do wonders for his rating.