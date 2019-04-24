The Manchester derby is rife with ramifications for both the red and blue sides of the city.

Manchester United hosts Manchester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with both needing three points to power forward on their respective quests. United has dropped three of its last five league games and is in peril of falling out of contention for the top four and an all-important berth in next season's Champions League. City, meanwhile, is locked in a see-saw battle with Liverpool for the title, carrying this game in hand and a two-point deficit. If City is able to win out, it'll win a second consecutive championship, but any slip-ups and dropped points will give the Reds the upper hand.

Both are still smarting from Champions League eliminations in the quarterfinal round, though Man City bounced back from its defeat with a 1-0 win over Tottenham over the weekend, while Man United was humiliated in a 4-0 defeat to Everton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted for an unorthodox lineup, bringing the seldom used Matteo Darmian into a five-man defense, with the hopes of stifling Man City's dynamic attack.

The opening minutes saw Man City having the better of the ball, with Man United looking to break in behind, trying to use Marcus Rashford's pace against the veteran Vincent Kompany. Rashford coaxed the veteran center back into a yellow card just 10 minutes in, with the Belgian forced to foul to prevent United's forward from breaking forward with a head of steam.

David De Gea was first called into action in the 15th minute, keeping a ball out that came off the leg of a teammate. Raheem Sterling got the ball to his favored right foot and tried to put a low chance on frame, but Chris Smalling was able to redirect it by extending his right leg. That forced De Gea to act quickly, which he did, to make a diving save and prevent the own goal.

Man United's first chance came a minute late, with Paul Pogba picking out Jesse Lingard with a gorgeous ball from the right. The English forward's attempt to volley home a stunner from a right-sided angle missed wide of the far post, though, keeping things 0-0 as action began to pick up.

The end-to-end play continued in the coming minutes. Bernardo Silva launched a rocket that De Gea parried away, sparking an immediate counterattack the other way. It wound up with Ederson racing off his line to prevent Rashford from reaching Lingard's throughball, with the Man City goalkeeper coming up with a clean challenge to clear the danger.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

MUTV have United lining up in a 4-3-3 with Young playing on the left wing. #mufc pic.twitter.com/pDwkNdaIKF — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 24, 2019

Both teams return to action on Sunday, with Man City hitting the road to face Burnley, while Man United faces another crucial top-four battle when it hosts Chelsea.