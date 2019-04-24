Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch DFB Pokal

How to watch Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich in the semifinals of the DFB Pokal on Wednesday, April 24.

By Avi Creditor
April 24, 2019

There's a spot in a final on the line when Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich meet on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga sides battle in the semifinals of the DFB Pokal, both vying to lift Germany's domestic cup yet again. The two clubs are the two most successful ones in the history of the competition, with Bayern's 18 titles by far and away the most, and Werder Bremen's six second best in the country. Recent success has been limited for Bayern, though, with the club falling in the final last season and winning just one of the last four (2015-16).

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, last won in the 2008-2009 season and will be looking to keep its run going at the expense of the Bundesliga leader.

The winner will face RB Leipzig, a 3-1 winner over Hamburg, in the final in Berlin on May 25.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m.

TV: ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via the WatchESPN app and FoxSportsGo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Modal message