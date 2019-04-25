Niko Kovac Laments Bayern Munich's 'Passive' Defence Despite Reaching DFB Cup Final

By 90Min
April 25, 2019

Niko Kovac was full of praise for both sides as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 3-2 at the Weserstadion to reach the DFB Cup final on Wednesday night.

The game was a rematch of the two club's Bundesliga match just four days prior, in which Bayern secured a 1-0 win, with chances falling for either side in a highly entertaining semi final encounter.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller put Die Roten in the driving seat, yet the visitors were pegged back courtesy of two goals within a minute from Yuya Osako and Milo Rashica before Lewandowksi sealed the win from the spot ten minutes from time.

"Both teams turned in a great display. On the balance of the chances I'd say we deserved to progress, taking everything into account," Kovac said on the club's official website.

"We defended high up the field in the first half, we didn't let Bremen approach our goal."

A pulsating first half never let off, despite Lewandowski's simple finish settling Die Roten nerves, and even after Muller's second seemed to seal the deal, the hosts struck back with a quickfire double to stun the traveling faithful.

Kovac was critical of his side's defensive reaction after taking the lead, and was equally unapproving of their negative approach after scoring the second, but confessed the home support played their part on the night.

He added: "We dropped deeper and deeper after the hour mark, inviting our opponents to attack, that hadn't been our plan. I knew it would be open again if Bremen scored, spurred on by the fantastic crowd. We were too passive when we conceded the goals."

Wednesday's result now means Bayern are in the driving seat to claim a Bundesliga and DFB Cup double this season, leading Borussia Dortmund in the league and setting up a tie with RB Leipzig in the DFB Cup final.

