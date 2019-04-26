Brighton vs Newcastle: Rafa Benitez's Best Available Magpies Lineup

Newcastle visit Brighton on Saturday evening, hoping to make it three Premier League wins in a row.

Wins against Leicester and Southampton have pulled the Magpies clear of the relegation zone and they have a very slim chance of finishing in the top ten for a second consecutive season.

With only a few months left on his contract, and an uncertain future ahead, Rafa Benitez will want to end the season on a high and give the Toon Army their fourth away win of the campaign.

Here's how Benitez could set his side out for the clash at the Amex Stadium.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Martin Dubravka (GK) - An ever present in the league this season, Dubravka has kept ten clean sheets in his first full season at the club.

Javier Manquillo (RWB) - The Spaniard has started the last two games, keeping DeAndre Yedlin out of the team, and should retain his place in the starting XI.

Jamaal Lascelles (CB) - The club captain has enjoyed a fine season, leading from example at the back. His battle with Glenn Murray could be key in deciding who wins this match, so he'll have to be at his best to stop Brighton's top scorer.

Fabian Schar (CB) - A summer signing from Basel, Schar only started one of Newcastle's first ten games of the season but has since emerged as an important player - making 20 appearances since breaking into the first team.

Paul Dummett (CB) - Since converting from left back to centre back, Dummett has been impressive and should add to his catalogue of appearances for his boyhood club this weekend.

Matt Ritchie (LWB) - One of Newcastle's most consistent performers, Ritchie has scored twice and provided six assists in 2018/19.

Midfielders

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Ayoze Perez (RM) - His hat-trick last week propelled Perez to the top of the goalscoring charts at St James' Park, and he'll be confident of adding to his ten goals on Saturday.

Ki Sung-yueng (CM) - Injuries and participation in the Asian Cup meant a slow start to Ki's Newcastle career but he's established himself in the first XI recently, featuring in five of the last six games.

Isaac Hayden (CM) - Despite rumours of him wanting to leave the club in January, Hayden has knuckled down and become a regular starter for Benitez. Four assists and one goal is not a bad return for a defensive midfielder, either.

Christian Atsu (LM) - With Miguel Almiron out for the rest of the season, Atsu is the most likely candidate to slot into the left wing position.

Forward

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Salomon Rondon (ST) - Nine goals this season is 29 games is not a bad return for Rondon, and Newcastle should do all they can to make his loan from West Brom permanent.