Barcelona Clinch Back to Back La Liga Titles With Win Over Levante

Barcelona officially sealed another La Liga title at Camp Nou on Saturday night, with Lionel Messi scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Levante.

After Atletico Madrid beat Real Valladolid earlier in the day, Barça knew that a home win was required to mathematically secure a consecutive league crown, ahead of their Champions League semi-final with Liverpool on Wednesday.

After leaving Messi out of the starting lineup in anticipation of the midweek clash, Ernesto Valverde was forced to call on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the second half.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Messi took 16 minutes to get his 34th league goal of the campaign, cutting back inside the area to take two defenders out of the game before slotting past Aitor Fernandez to put Barcelona on course for their 26th La Liga title.

Fittingly, the goal also means Messi has now scored more goals (24) as a substitute in La Liga than any other player in the 21st century.

Barcelona now on 83 points, with three games to play, have lost only twice this season, last tasting defeat in a 4-3 thriller against Real Betis back in November.

🏆 @LaLiga CHAMPIONS 2018-2019!

8 leagues in 11 years.

Making the extraordinary seem normal.

🖌🎨 #WeColorLaLiga 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/8GF2paM493 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2019

Despite rotating to keep key players fresh for the Champions League, Barça have also won eight of their last ten in the league.

Unsurprisingly, Messi has taken the lion's share of the plaudits this season and is a shoo-in for the Pichichi (Spain's award for the top scorer).

Serial winners Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba have also impressed this season for Valverde's side.