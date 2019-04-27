Christian Eriksen 'Central to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Rebuild' as Man Utd Plot Move for Spurs Star

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is central to Manchester United's rebuilding plans under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils are prepared to rival Real Madrid for his signature.

Eriksen has been on United's radar for several years, with previous manager Louis van Gaal showing an interest in the Denmark international.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Manchester United will have competition for the 27-year-old's signature in the shape of Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are about to embark on a rebuild themselves this summer, although it has also been reported that Los Blancos are no longer interested in the former Ajax star.

The fact that Eriksen has stalled on signing a new contract has given potential suitors hope, as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is well-known for his tough negotiating tactics.

Eriksen joined Tottenham for £11m in 2013 from Ajax, and Levy will look to command a fee of more than £60m from any interested clubs, according to the Evening Standard.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Danish midfielder has just over a year to run on his £70,000-a-week contract, and Spurs will remain hopeful that they can persuade the player to put pen to paper and sign an extension keeping him in London for a few more years.

Levy would prefer to sell Eriksen sooner rather than later as he would be able to demand a higher fee for the player, and he would rather sell him to Real Madrid as he would not want to strengthen a direct rival.

But this deal could be complicated by Real's intention to sign Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba, which could result in Madrid's interest halting if they sign the Frenchman.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hopeful that the Danish playmaker will be among his charges come the start of next season, as Eriksen has been one of the standout performers for the Argentine's side in this campaign.

Speaking after the narrow 1-0 win over Brighton, in which Eriksen scored the late winner, the Spurs boss said: "I hope and wish Christian can be with us in the future, I think Christian and us, we are so open to talk and we will see what happens.”