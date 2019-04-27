Norwich City Secure Promotion to the Premier League After Home Win Over Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City have secured their promotion back to the Premier League as they edged to a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road.

Heading into the game Daniel Farke knew that his men just had to avoid defeat in order to secure their promotion from the Championship, and they got off to the perfect start with fine strikes from both Marco Stiepermann and Mario Vrancic putting the hosts 2-0 up inside 20 minutes.



Blackburn looked to spoil the party with Lewis Travis getting a goal back for the visitors, creating a tense atmosphere around the stadium. But in the end Norwich never really looked like surrendering their lead and were able to see the rest of the game out comfortably to secure a 2-1 win and win their promotion back to England's top flight of football.

It's a remarkable achievement for a club who were on the verge of administration in the summer, with the funds made from selling last season's star man James Maddison to Leicester City contributing to keeping the club alive.



Now fast forward eight months and Norwich have defied all the odds by securing promotion to the Premier League, and the fans can now look forward to watching top flight football at Carrow Road for the first time in three years.

It's been a fine season for the Canaries who had three players named in the PFA's Championship Team of the Year, with striker Teemu Pukki also set to finish as the Championship's top goal scorer - currently three goals ahead of Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham heading into the final game of the season.



Norwich fans can now breathe a sigh of relief having finally got the job done, and there'll no doubt be a party atmosphere in the away end at Villa Park on Sunday when they travel to face Aston Villa in the curtain closer of the Championship season, aiming to be crowned champions by avoiding defeat.