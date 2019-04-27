Real Madrid Confirm Karim Benzema Muscular Injury After Undergoing Tests

By 90Min
April 27, 2019

Real Madrid have been left sweating over the fitness of striker Karim Benzema after it was confirmed that the Frenchman has picked up a muscle injury in his knee.

The 31-year-old was in action for Los Blancos in mid-week as they were held to a 0-0 draw against one of La Liga's surprise packages this season, Getafe.

Benzema completed the full 90 minutes, but Real Madrid have since confirmed that the former France international has damaged a muscle surround the joint in the knee.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

A return date hasn't been set by the club, although the Spanish press suggest he could be out for the rest of the season.

The striker has been one of Real Madrid's best players this season following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit last summer, having a hand in 40 goals across all competitions.

But the former Lyon star's performances haven't been able to help Real Madrid in their campaign, with Los Blancos now out of all competitions and still unable to confirm their qualification for the Champions League.

If Benzema is forced to miss the rest of the season then returning manager Zinedine Zidane will be forced to bring Mariano Díaz back into the first-team, or youth stars Cristo González and Dani Gómez could be promoted.

Real Madrid still have games to come against Rayo Vallecano (A), Villarreal (H), Real Sociedad (A) and Real Betis (H) before they can break for the summer.

