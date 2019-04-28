Arsenal Clinch Women's Super League Title With 4-0 Win Over Brighton on Sunday

Arsenal secured the Women's Super League title with a convincing 4-0 win over Brighton on Sunday.

The Gunners headed into Sunday's clash knowing that a win over the Seagulls would see them win the league with one game to spare, after their recent run of run of six consecutive victories widened the gap between them and the undefeated Manchester City in second place.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The game proved to be rather straightforward, with the WSL's top scorer Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe, Beth Mead and Danielle van de Donk all getting on the score sheet to secure the three points in front of a WSL-record crowd of 5,265.

It's the first league title for Arsenal since 2012 and is their 15th triumph since first lifting the top-flight trophy back in 1992.

It is also Australian manager Joe Montemurro's second piece of silverware since he took over the reigns in 2017, following on from last season's WSL League Cup success.

Our seven-year wait is finally over…



ARSENAL ARE @FAWSL CHAMPIONS - AGAIN! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Lt3seV1U9A — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 28, 2019

Speaking after Sunday's victory, Montemurro talked about his side's achievements, saying (via BBC Sport): "It's an amazing achievement to win the league title after that long, and doing so in the way we did it was very pleasing.

"I'm already thinking about what's to come to be honest and creating a base on which to build on," he added. "Man City and Chelsea have set the bar over the past three or four years and Arsenal need to be at that level.

C H A M P I O N S 🏆 #WeAreTheArsenal 🍾 pic.twitter.com/jSwaDjcw3w — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 28, 2019

"We put some strategies and long-term planning in when I arrived and I'm happy that the title has come a little earlier than I thought."

Arsenal play their final WSL game of the season against Manchester City on Saturday, where they will be officially awarded with the trophy.