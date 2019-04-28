This season's Bundesliga title race continues to twist and turn as Bayern Munich, who had a great chance to extend its lead at the top of the table after Borussia Dortmund's loss to Schalke, couldn't deliever on Sunday and in fact escaped and just about managed to earn a point against relegation-threatened Nurnberg.

Bayern just about dominated in every statistical category but could not find an end product and as a result, the home side made its opponent pay thanks to 22-year-old Brazilian Matheus Pereira who scored just before the break.

O golo de Matheus Pereira contra o Bayern. Voa, miúdo!! pic.twitter.com/7glh7ylzAx — Sporting Things (@SportingThings) April 28, 2019

As Niko Kovac's side pushed, Serge Gnabry equalized when Kingsley Coman's fantastic assist was met by the 23-year-old who followed it with a great looping finish over the keeper.

But the drama was not over as Nurnberg earned a penalty in the 90th minute after Alphonso Davies elbowed his opponent in the box. It seemed at this point that Bayern was about leave this game with a loss but Tim Leibold's attempt hit the post and went for a goal kick.

WHAT A MOMENT!



Tim Leibold strikes his last-minute penalty off the post that would have handed Bayern a shock defeat in Nurnberg. pic.twitter.com/fKb2NSt4EM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 28, 2019

After the big escape, Bayern Munich could have even had all three points when Coman took advantage of quick breakaway in the last seconds of stoppage time but Christian Mathenia stood strong to keep it 1-1.

In the end, the point only gave Bayern a two-point cushion above Borussia Dortmund and keeping this race very much alive.