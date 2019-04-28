It was an intense day in the Championship as Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United instructed his side to allow Aston Villa to score uncontested after it had already opened the scoring in controversial fashion.

Both sides were in the midst of an exciting albeit scoreless battle at Elland Road until Leeds made it 1-0 in the 72nd minute but not without contention. Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia was on the ground injured and despite allowing the game to continue, Villa protested, asking the opponent to put the ball out of play. It seemed as if that was about to happen as both teams temporarily halted. That's until Tyler Roberts picked the ball, passed it to Mateusz Klich who in turn finished it off. The goal was given and this launched a series of altercations betweeen both players where Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi was sent off for violent conduct against Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa, the Argentine coach, then apparently told his players to let Villa equalize, leading to the bizarre sight of Albert Adomah running from halfway through the Leeds team and scoring into an empty net. Only defender Pontus Jansson tried to stop Adomah, attempting a swipe at the ball but missing it.

The game ended 1-1 and vanishing Leeds United's hopes of automatic promotion and into the playoffs. As a result, Sheffield United officially joins Norwich City for a return to the Premier League.

After the game, Bielsa was asked if gifting the goal was the right thing to do and his response was quintessential Bielsa. "We didn't gift them a goal, we gave it back."