Virgil van Dijk Wins PFA Player of the Year Following Outstanding Season With Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has scooped the PFA Player of the Year award after a stunning campaign for Liverpool this season.

The Dutch centre half pipped Raheem Sterling to the gong, with the England forward also among the favourites tipped to receive the award, which was announced on Sunday evening.

Liverpool are currently locked in a tense battle for the Premier League title with Sterling's Manchester City, with just two matches remaining of the season. Should City lift the title it would mean back-to-back league crowns for Pep Guardiola's side, while should the Reds claim their first ever Premier League title it would be greatly attributed to Van Dijk's role in the side.

Having played every league game for the club this season, Van Dijk is the undisputed leader in Liverpool's defence, producing consistently commanding performances for a side that have the best defensive record in the division.

Saturday's 5-0 win over Huddersfield was Jurgen Klopp's side's 18th clean sheet of the season, a league high, while in their 38 matches this campaign they have shipped in a meager 20 goals.

+3 & great to see @Alex_OxChambo back! Two @premierleague games to go and we must stay focussed. First up though, time again for the @ChampionsLeague gue 💪😁 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/dCvHo32S00 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 27, 2019

Possessing a huge frame, the 27-year-old is lethal in both boxes. Equally adept at clearing from a defensive corner, Van Dijk has also been potent up front the the Reds, chipping in with three goals and two assists as Liverpool have already surpassed their previous record points tally.

He is yet to be dribbled past this season, something no other player in Europe’s top five leagues has achieved (minimum 2,000 minutes), while he also been dispossessed only once throughout the entire season. What makes the stat all the more remarkable is that Van Dijk has only been issued with one yellow card and committed just 12 fouls this term.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

While a Premier League or a Champions League title to match an incredible personal season is yet to be decided, Virgil van Dijk is the undisputed Player of the Season.