Erik Durm Linked With Move to Fenerbahce as German's Huddersfield Contract Nears End

Huddersfield Town full-back Erik Durm has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window.

Director of Football Damien Comolli is looking to rebuild his Fenerbahce squad after the Super Lig club found themselves in a surprise relegation battle.





The Yellow Canaries haven't finished outside the top four since 2003, but are currently 14th in the 18-strong league, just four points outside the relegation zone.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Durm's contract with Huddersfield will expire at the end of the season but the Yorkshire club have the option to extend it for one more year. If activated, they could look to loan him out to interested clubs, including the Istanbul outfit.

After the Terriers' relegation from the Premier League, Sport Witness report that they will look to send some of their players out on loan, and Fenerbahce are following the situation of the German left-back closely.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 26-year-old German has made 29 appearances for Huddersfield this season having joined from Borussia Dortmund last summer.





Considered an impressive signing when he joined the Terriers last Summer, Durm has ultimately failed to live up to expectations this season but hasn't been helped by the lack of quality on show at the John Smith's Stadium.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He made his senior debut for Germany in 2014, and later that year was part of their squad which won the 2014 World Cup. He has struggled mightily with his form since, and may be allowed to leave the Yorkshire-based club for as little as £1.5 million should they exercise the one year option on his contract.