Michael Owen Makes Predictions Ahead of Barcelona vs Liverpool and Tottenham vs Ajax

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has made his predictions ahead of the first legs of the Champions League semi-finals, and fancies Spurs to take a commanding advantage into the second leg in Amsterdam, while leaving Liverpool's visit to Barcelona open to interpretation.

While the visit of Ajax to Tottenham is sure to serve as an enthralling encounter, all eyes are on Wednesday's match, as it sees the two favourites for the tournament go head to head.

"Barcelona retained their La Liga title when they beat Levante at the Camp Nou on Saturday, but I feel they will struggle to cope with the pace and power of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah midweek," Owen told Metro. "I expect the Reds to get a draw from another entertaining tie.

20 - Liverpool have become the first club to have two players score 20+ goals in a single Premier League season (Mane and Salah) since the Reds themselves also did so in 2013-14 (Suarez and Sturridge). Duos. #LIVHUD pic.twitter.com/hRJfbXDeyP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2019

"Lionel Messi has scored 24 goals in 32 Champions League games against Premier League opposition, but he has failed to score in his two previous games against Liverpool.

"Messi showed against Manchester United in the quarter-final 2nd leg that he remains at the very top of his game. How Liverpool cope with the little magician might be the key to the tie."

From his quotes, it appears he is sitting on the fence with that one, but given his actual prediction is listed as 'Tottenham 1-2 Manchester City' (we have no idea either) it is anyone's guess where he thinks this is going.

Seguing into the Spurs match itself, then, the former England striker reckons the north London side will use their home advantage to its best effect, fancying them for a 3-1 victory.

"Spurs have won eight of their last 10 Champions League home games – including the last four – but they lost their perfect home record at their new stadium when West Ham took all three points in the Premier League at the weekend," he said.

"I expect Spurs to take a lead back to Amsterdam next week, but this young Dutch side will fancy their chances of finding the back of the hosts’ net in what promises to be an open entertaining clash with chances at both ends."

🤜 Underdogs 🤛



∙ Pressing

∙ Counter-attacking

∙ Trusting in youth



Tottenham and Ajax have upset the odds to get to this stage of the Champions League 👏 pic.twitter.com/WcEJElwZqt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2019

The first legs take place this Tuesday and Wednesday, with the second legs taking place next week ahead of the final on 1 June.