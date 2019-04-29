Roberto Firmino Set for Late Fitness Test Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League Clash With Barcelona

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Roberto Firmino could return from injury in time for their Champions League clash with Barcelona on Wednesday.

Firmino missed the 5-0 victory over Huddersfield Town after picking up a slight muscle tear in training before the game, with Daniel Sturridge starting in his absence.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, according to The Mirror, Firmino will be cleared to return to full first-team training on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League clash with Barcelona.

He will be given every chance to prove his fitness and, if he can pass his late test, could be in line to face the La Liga champions in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp suggested after the victory over Huddersfield that Firmino's diagnosis of a muscle tear actually sounds much more serious than it is, insisting that the Brazilian has the strength to recover in time for the game.

Make that 22 for Roberto Firmino now... https://t.co/yOW7vnn8pA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 17, 2019

However, should he fail to prove his fitness, he could be replaced by Sturridge once again, whilst both Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri could be used as alternative options. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who made his long-awaited return from injury against Huddersfield, could also be used out wide to allow Mohamed Salah to shift into a central role.

This season, Firmino has racked up 16 goals and eight assists for Liverpool, including four strikes in the Champions League. He netted in both legs of their quarter-final victory over Porto, and remains a vital part of Klopp's team.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, in Barcelona, they will come up against one of Europe's most in-form sides, and the La Liga champions will certainly be buoyed by their triumph against Manchester United in the previous stage of the competition.