Tottenham Provide Injury Update on Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko & Jan Vertonghen Ahead of Ajax Clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that striker Harry Kane is running again after damaging ankle ligaments three weeks ago, while Moussa Sissoko and Jan Vertonghen are back in training.

The England captain sustained the injury in the first leg of Spurs' Champions League quarter final tie against Manchester City, with no timeframe mentioned regarding his recovery. Sissoko hobbled off in the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium with a groin strain, the Lilywhites going on to secure victory courtesy of the away goals rule following a 4-4 aggregate draw.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Pochettino indicated earlier in the week that Kane could be available for the final of the competition if Spurs can overcome their Dutch opponents, with encouraging signs suggesting the Argentine's prediction could come true.

Speaking ahead of the last four tie against Ajax, he said (as quoted by Metro): "[Kane’s] doing well. He’s working and starting to run a bit inside. His rehab is so good, but we cannot create an idea that we maybe cannot achieve.

"The most important thing is that he is in a good place and we’ll see what happens," the Tottenham boss stated. However, when asked whether the forward would be fit for the second leg against the Dutch side, Pochettino replied: "Will he? No chance? [Assistant manager] Jesus [Perez] says no chance."

Meanwhile, Sissoko's involvement in the semi final was in doubt after his first-half substitution away to City. Nevertheless, talkSPORT report that he took part in full training with teammates on Monday, suggesting he could play a part in Tuesday's Champions League encounter.



He and centre back Jan Vertonghen will be assessed ahead of the meeting with Ajax at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, though injured trio Harry Winks, Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier will definitely miss the game.

Heung-min Son is suspended after his booking during the remarkable 4-3 loss in Manchester a fortnight ago. The South Korean's absence is a huge blow to the north Londoners having struck three goals across the two legs against Pep Guardiola's team.