Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Be Rewarded for Injury Comeback With New Liverpool Contract

By 90Min
April 30, 2019

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will get the chance to make up for the year he's missed due to injury, with Liverpool set to hand him a 12-month contract extension. 

The England midfielder returned from a year on the sidelines on Friday night, coming off the bench in a 5-0 win over Huddersfield which kept the pressure on Manchester City before their tight victory at Burnley on Sunday afternoon. 

The Mirror report that Oxlade-Chamberlain will be given an extension to take his contract to 2023, making up for a 2018/19 season lost almost in its entirety to a serious knee injury suffered against Roma last April. 

The midfielder's return will boost a Liverpool side who have a hectic end to a busy season coming up, with at least four all-or-nothing games against Newcastle, Wolves and Barcelona (twice) in the next fortnight. 

The Newcastle and Wolves games are must-win fixtures if the Reds are to have any hope of overtaking Manchester City in the Premier League title race, while two Champions League semi-final matches against already-crowned Spanish champions Barça could help put the polish on a fantastic season on Merseyside. 

With games coming thick and fast, the 'new signing-ish' impact of Oxlade-Chamberlain's return could be crucial in Jurgen Klopp's side keeping their heads up. 

Writing on social media after his return from injury, the 25-year-old said: "367 days later...I can’t tell you how good it feels to be back. Thank you to everyone who helped to get me back on the pitch, all of the staff at the club and my teammates too. Also a big thank you to you, the fans, for supporting me in some of my darkest times as a player. The reception I got tonight is something I’ll remember for life. Thank you."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message