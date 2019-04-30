Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Be Rewarded for Injury Comeback With New Liverpool Contract

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will get the chance to make up for the year he's missed due to injury, with Liverpool set to hand him a 12-month contract extension.

The England midfielder returned from a year on the sidelines on Friday night, coming off the bench in a 5-0 win over Huddersfield which kept the pressure on Manchester City before their tight victory at Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The Mirror report that Oxlade-Chamberlain will be given an extension to take his contract to 2023, making up for a 2018/19 season lost almost in its entirety to a serious knee injury suffered against Roma last April.

The midfielder's return will boost a Liverpool side who have a hectic end to a busy season coming up, with at least four all-or-nothing games against Newcastle, Wolves and Barcelona (twice) in the next fortnight.

The Newcastle and Wolves games are must-win fixtures if the Reds are to have any hope of overtaking Manchester City in the Premier League title race, while two Champions League semi-final matches against already-crowned Spanish champions Barça could help put the polish on a fantastic season on Merseyside.

With games coming thick and fast, the 'new signing-ish' impact of Oxlade-Chamberlain's return could be crucial in Jurgen Klopp's side keeping their heads up.

Writing on social media after his return from injury, the 25-year-old said: "367 days later...I can’t tell you how good it feels to be back. Thank you to everyone who helped to get me back on the pitch, all of the staff at the club and my teammates too. Also a big thank you to you, the fans, for supporting me in some of my darkest times as a player. The reception I got tonight is something I’ll remember for life. Thank you."