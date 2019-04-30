Tottenham vs. Ajax Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Champions League

How to watch Tottenham vs. Ajax in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, April 30.

By Michael Shapiro
April 30, 2019

Tottenham and Ajax will square off in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday. Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Tottenham advanced to the Champions League semifinals after defeating fellow Premier League foe Man City in the quarterfinals. Man City defeated Tottenham 4-3 on April 17 to tie the aggregate 4-4, but Tottenham advanced via away goals, holding on after a VAR ruling nullified Raheem Sterling's late, would-be series winner.

Ajax, meanwhile, defeated Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory on April 16. Matthjis de Ligt, the club's 19-year-old captain, provided the winning goal in the 67th minute, keeping the Dutch club's magical run alive. It previously ousted three-time reigning champion Real Madrid in the round of 16 and sets its sights on another triumph to reach its first final since 1996. 

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Univision Deportes, Univision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

