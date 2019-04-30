Tottenham and Ajax will square off in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday. Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Tottenham advanced to the Champions League semifinals after defeating fellow Premier League foe Man City in the quarterfinals. Man City defeated Tottenham 4-3 on April 17 to tie the aggregate 4-4, but Tottenham advanced via away goals, holding on after a VAR ruling nullified Raheem Sterling's late, would-be series winner.

Ajax, meanwhile, defeated Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory on April 16. Matthjis de Ligt, the club's 19-year-old captain, provided the winning goal in the 67th minute, keeping the Dutch club's magical run alive. It previously ousted three-time reigning champion Real Madrid in the round of 16 and sets its sights on another triumph to reach its first final since 1996.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Univision Deportes, Univision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

