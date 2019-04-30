How to watch Tottenham vs. Ajax in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, April 30.
Tottenham and Ajax will square off in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday. Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London is slated for 3 p.m. ET.
Tottenham advanced to the Champions League semifinals after defeating fellow Premier League foe Man City in the quarterfinals. Man City defeated Tottenham 4-3 on April 17 to tie the aggregate 4-4, but Tottenham advanced via away goals, holding on after a VAR ruling nullified Raheem Sterling's late, would-be series winner.
Ajax, meanwhile, defeated Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory on April 16. Matthjis de Ligt, the club's 19-year-old captain, provided the winning goal in the 67th minute, keeping the Dutch club's magical run alive. It previously ousted three-time reigning champion Real Madrid in the round of 16 and sets its sights on another triumph to reach its first final since 1996.
Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT, Univision Deportes, Univision
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.
SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.