The Premier League's intense title race all comes down to today.

For months, Man City and Liverpool have been jockeying for position atop the Premier League table, and their battle will be sorted in a pair of locations, with Man City playing at 17th-placed Brighton, while Liverpool simultaneously hosts Wolves as part of the league's 10-match finale, with all games kicking off at 10 a.m. ET.

Man City enters the day on a 13-match winning streak in the league, which has boosted the club to 95 points. That's one more than Liverpool, which has won eight straight games in the league, last dropping a point on March 3. Such has been the standard set by these two fantastic clubs. The equation for Man City is simple: win, and the club clinches its second straight Premier League title, its fourth in eight seasons and its sixth all time. A draw or loss opens the door for Liverpool, which would pip Man City to the title to win its first in 29 years and, amazingly, its first of the Premier League era, with a win at Anfield. A Man City loss and Liverpool draw would send the title to the Etihad, unless it's a loss that undoes City's four-goal edge in differential, surely the most unlikely of the scenarios on the day.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from both matches, as the fight for the title comes down to the wire (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both games:

BRIGHTON vs. MAN CITY

🔢 Here's how Albion line up for their final @premierleague match of the season against @ManCity at the Amex...



👀 Anthony Knockaert and Beram Kayal return for Solly March and Dale Stephens.



📲 Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKcom.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wqGeTXZPzK — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) May 12, 2019

LIVERPOOL vs. WOLVES

Our final squad of this @PLinUSA season is in.



Come on you Reds! 🔴#LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/ECnJL5QdkU — LFC USA (@LFCUSA) May 12, 2019

While the Premier League season comes to an end for both clubs, both have more trophies to play for in the coming weeks. Man City, which has already won the League Cup, will face Watford on May 25 for the FA Cup title. Liverpool, meanwhile, will face Tottenham in an all-Premier League Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.