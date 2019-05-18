Earthquakes Forward Chris Wondolowski Breaks MLS Scoring Record With Four-Goal Outburst

Wondolowski's four goals against the Chicago Fire on Saturday saw him pass Landon Donovan to become the all-time MLS goalscoring leader.

By Michael Shapiro
May 18, 2019

Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski set the MLS goal record with four goals against the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Wondolowski's 145th and 146th career goals vaulted him ahead of Landon Donovan for most in MLS history, and he extended his lead with two more second-half scores.

Wondolowski scored his first goal of the afternoon in the 20th minute, seizing the record in the 48th minute. He entered Saturday with two goals in 11 matches in 2019. 

San Jose's stalwart wasn't satisfied with the record. He poured in two more goals in the second half, finishing the quartet in the 75th minute. 

Wondolowski scored his first career goal with the Houston Dynamo in 2006. He signed with San Jose in 2009 and has played there since. Wondolowski also has 11 goals in 35 caps with the United States men's national team. 

San Jose entered Saturday's match eighth in the Western Conference with 14 points, 16 back of Los Angeles FC.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message