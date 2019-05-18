Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski set the MLS goal record with four goals against the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Wondolowski's 145th and 146th career goals vaulted him ahead of Landon Donovan for most in MLS history, and he extended his lead with two more second-half scores.

Wondolowski scored his first goal of the afternoon in the 20th minute, seizing the record in the 48th minute. He entered Saturday with two goals in 11 matches in 2019.

San Jose's stalwart wasn't satisfied with the record. He poured in two more goals in the second half, finishing the quartet in the 75th minute.

WONDO HAT TRICK ARE YOU SERIOUS



https://t.co/lMlrPOtCZ2 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 18, 2019

HE'S GOT FOUR NOW.



WONDO. AMAZING. https://t.co/V6cC4gEoN0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 18, 2019

Wondolowski scored his first career goal with the Houston Dynamo in 2006. He signed with San Jose in 2009 and has played there since. Wondolowski also has 11 goals in 35 caps with the United States men's national team.

San Jose entered Saturday's match eighth in the Western Conference with 14 points, 16 back of Los Angeles FC.