Liverpool Fend Off Man Utd & Juventus Interest to Clinch Deal for Polish Goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski

May 22, 2019

Liverpool have seemingly beaten Manchester United and Juventus in sealing a deal for 16-year-old Polish goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski from Legia Warsaw.

The young shot stopper is in the closing stages of sealing a £200k summer move to Anfield from the Ekstraklasa side, after impressing many of Europe's elite sides.

Ojrzynski will head straight to the Kirkby Academy with Barry Lewtas' FA Youth Cup-winning Under-18's squad in early July when pre-season training starts. News of the deal comes via Liverpool Echo, who claim the Reds won the race for his signature ahead of Valencia, as well as the aforementioned United and Juventus.

A deal for the goalkeeper comes after Ojrzynski previously spent time on loan at Liverpool, where he trained with the first-team squad at Melwood alongside the onlooking Jurgen Klopp.


Lewtas' side have been in need of another body in between the sticks to provide extra competition for Czech stopper Vitezslav Jaros, who was injured ahead of the FA Youth Cup semi final against Watford, with the Reds having to bring someone in on an emergency loan.

While the Pole is still someway off making a move into the first team, he may harbour ambitions of following in the footsteps of former Liverpool man Jerzy Dudek. The former Reds' goalkeeper is highly thought of among the Anfield faithful after famously denying Andriy Shevchenko from the penalty spot in the 2005 Champions League final. His save won then-manager Rafael Benitez's men the trophy after a 3-3 draw with Milan went to penalties in Istanbul.

With Alisson Becker taking the limelight in goal for Liverpool, Ojrzynski will not be the only Polish goalkeeper on the books in Merseyside. He joins fellow countryman Kamil Grabara, with the 20-year-old keeper having been with the Klopp's men since 2016.

