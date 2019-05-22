Man Utd's Daniel James Deal on Hold After Sudden & Tragic Death of Swansea Star's Father

Manchester United's deal to sign Daniel James from Swansea will be temporarily put on hold after the sudden and tragic death of the player's father.

James has been widely tipped to make secure a £20m move to Old Trafford after impressing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils' hierarchy with some fine displays in the Championship this season.

While the move is still expected to go ahead, the process will be slowed down to allow the 21-year-old and his family time and space to deal with the bereavement, as per The Sun. At the age of 60, James' father's death has come suddenly and unexpectedly, although the family were aware that the winger's father had been ill.





The deal was set to be finalised this week after the Premier League side had opened talks with the Welshman following a breakout season in which James contributed five goals and ten assists in 38 league appearances for the Swans.





Along with a great individual club campaign, James has broken through on the international stage. Former United legend Ryan Giggs has given the young star two senior appearances for Wales, while he also netted on his competitive home debut in the 1-0 win over Slovakia. Giggs supposedly played an important role in advising his former side to snap the speed-merchant up this summer.

Yorkshire-born James came within inches of joining Leeds United on deadline day back in January after both sides agreed to a fee for the winger, however, the deal fell through at the shortly before the deadline after the Welsh side opted to pull out of a deal at the last minute.