Man Utd's Daniel James Deal on Hold After Sudden & Tragic Death of Swansea Star's Father

By 90Min
May 22, 2019

Manchester United's deal to sign Daniel James from Swansea will be temporarily put on hold after the sudden and tragic death of the player's father.

James has been widely tipped to make secure a £20m move to Old Trafford after impressing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils' hierarchy with some fine displays in the Championship this season.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

While the move is still expected to go ahead, the process will be slowed down to allow the 21-year-old and his family time and space to deal with the bereavement, as per The Sun. At the age of 60, James' father's death has come suddenly and unexpectedly, although the family were aware that the winger's father had been ill.


The deal was set to be finalised this week after the Premier League side had opened talks with the Welshman following a breakout season in which James contributed five goals and ten assists in 38 league appearances for the Swans.


Along with a great individual club campaign, James has broken through on the international stage. Former United legend Ryan Giggs has given the young star two senior appearances for Wales, while he also netted on his competitive home debut in the 1-0 win over Slovakia. Giggs supposedly played an important role in advising his former side to snap the speed-merchant up this summer.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Yorkshire-born James came within inches of joining Leeds United on deadline day back in January after both sides agreed to a fee for the winger, however, the deal fell through at the shortly before the deadline after the Welsh side opted to pull out of a deal at the last minute.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message