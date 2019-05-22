Newcastle United Kit 2019/20: Images Emerge of Bold New Magpies Home Strip

Images have surfaced online of what is believed to be the Newcastle United home jersey for the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Following a very popular design for the home, away and alternate kits in the 2018/19 campaign, Puma have decided to switch things up for next year, as they opt for a thicker striped shirt than before.

⚫⚪ Newcastle United 19-20 Home Kit Leaked: https://t.co/k4jtkBGVYl — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 22, 2019

It is fair to say the design has not gone down well with the St. James' Park faithful, as many are already responding to say they will not be purchasing the new strip.

Not only does the design feature thicker stripes, it also reverts to a plain back side of the top. This spells a change from the previous year when Puma opted for stripes on the back as well as the front, with red names and numbers.

It’s an all black back 😬



Do Puma ever do market research. Thin stripes, striped back. That is it. pic.twitter.com/kECKI9sIKV — Newcastle Blue Star (@NUFCBluestar) May 22, 2019

I will look not too dissimilar to this pic.twitter.com/QgP6O8XCxS — Kenny Wharton sits on the ball (@Nolpecker) May 22, 2019

It is not yet known what colour the names and numbers will be, but previous versions of the all-black back design have usually had white writing on the reverse. Given the popularity of the previous strip, Puma's transition to this previously unpopular style of jersey seems all the more puzzling.

The design has even led to some fans to call for Newcastle to drop Puma as the kit manufacturer when their contract with the Magpies comes to an end next season.

The new apparent Newcastle kit for next season looks awful. The sooner we get rid of puma the better. — 9NUFC (@ninenufc) May 22, 2019

You'd think they'd do an absolute belter considering they are in their final year. Clearly don't want the contract. The only one I've liked was this seasons blue and maroon striped in their whole time. @pumafootball @PUMA please tell me this is fake. — Tim Clarke (@Tim_JC) May 22, 2019

That said, the away and third strips from 2018/19 were also very popular amongst the Toon supporters, so perhaps Puma will win back some support once these are released.

For the time being however, it looks like the German manufacturer may need to go back to the drawing board at the last minute to resurrect any hope of shifting these home kits off the shelves.