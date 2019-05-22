Real Madrid Kit 2019/20: First Images of Los Blancos' Classy New Home Strip in Store

By 90Min
May 22, 2019

Pictures have emerged Real Madrid's new home kit in a shop, with the 2019/20 home strip once again designed by adidas.

By Real's usual standards, the season just gone was pretty dismal on all fronts, and the Bernabeu faithful will be hoping their new kit can bring more luck in the next campaign.

As shown by Footy Headlines, the new design sees the return of the white and gold combination that proved very popular in the 2011/12 season. In fact, the design from eight years ago has been one of the most well-received Madrid jerseys of the 21st century.


This time it comes with a simpler collar, but still boasts the same elegant, classy look as before. 

AFP/GettyImages

As in 2011/12, the design has gone down well with supporters and is expected to fly off the shelves once it is officially launched by the Spanish giants.


However, some supporters have been left disappointed, as they hoped adidas would show a little more adventure with the Madrid kit for the upcoming season. In fairness to these people, the Real home strips have shown little invention for some time now.


Real Madrid home kits since the 2008/09 season have, to all intents and purposes, been carbon copies of one another, just with a change of colour to the trim.

Having trialled gold, black, white and various shades of blue, it seems Los Blancos supporters will have to wait a little longer for adidas to be more experimental with the design of their home jersey. 

That said, Madrid supporters will, of course, take comfort, that adidas did not opt for a bizarre checkered design like their rivals Barcelona.

      Modal message