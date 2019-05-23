Borussia Dortmund Enforce Ban on Selling Players to Arch Rivals Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund will no longer allow Bayern Munich to poach their best talent as they target Bundesliga glory next season.

In recent years BVB fans have had to witness their prized assets Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and Mario Gotze being unveiled as Bavarian signings.



The signing of Dortmund's top stars has previously proved shrewd business by Bayern, not only have they welcomed big names to their squad but they have significantly weakened their fiercest rivals to maintain their Bundesliga dominance over the last seven years.





However, Bild have reported that after only finishing two points behind Niko Kovac's men this season, Dortmund's chiefs will rebuff any future Bayern approach for their emerging stars.





Bayern will now have to turn their attentions to either other Bundesliga clubs or pay big fees to recruit players from abroad.



Dortmund's long-term project is focused on nurturing young, raw and hungry players, which has been given no better example than England winger Jadon Sancho's breakthrough season.

Die Schwarzgelben believe they can finally oust Bayern next season and it seems that their latest signings this week have signalled a statement of intent - landing defender Nico Schulz, playmaker Julian Brandt and forward Thorgan Hazard within the space of a few days.





Maybe it's a changing of the guard, certainly on a transfer front, as Dortmund secured all three signings from clubs who were playing in Europe last season.

Bayern, meanwhile, have bid farewell to veteran trio Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and Rafinha,

and now need to spend big in the transfer market to boost the numbers in their squad.

Dortmund boss Lucien Favre will feel that his side are getting closer to breaking Bayern's stranglehold on German football and he will be delighted with his hierarchy's decision to not entertain transfer negotiations with their rivals.

