FIFA Under-20 World Cup: 10 Players to Watch Out for in Poland

One of the most pleasing aspects of football is there is always some being played somewhere, and this summer is no different.

Last summer's World Cup was one to remember for England fans, and this summer there are plenty of other ones to wet the appetite of football fans - the Nations League, Women's World Cup and African Cup of Nations just to name a few.

There is, however, another tournament is taking place in Poland right now, the Under-20 World Cup. The tournament took place two years ago and it was the Three Lions who reigned supreme on that occasion, eliminating Venezuela 1-0 in the final to lift their first Under-20 World Cup title.

We've been waiting to say this for a long time...



It's MATCHDAY at the #U20WC Poland 2019 🇵🇱



Here's what's on today's menu for a feast of football 🍽 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 23, 2019

With the tournament taking place in a matter of days, here's a list of stars to look out for, who will be eager to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba in starting their footballing paths by performing well at this particular tournament.

Radoslaw Majecki – Poland

KURT DESPLENTER/GettyImages

This year's host nation have a tradition of producing top-class goalkeepers, with the likes of Jerzy Dudek, Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz Fabianski springing to mind. Recently, Liverpool have also snapped up Majecki's understudy at Legia Warsaw Jakub Ojrzynski. Well, now it seems the stopper might be the next to join such illustrious company.

He is already a regular for Legia Warsaw despite only being 19 years old, he stands a good chance of earning the Golden Glove this year. He's been on fire this season, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding only 12 goals in 14 league appearances.

Cucho Hernandez - Colombia

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

On the books at Watford, Hernandez joined Sergio Aguero this year in becoming the only teenager to score away at Real Madrid and Barcelona in the same season for the past 50 years. Unfortunately for him, he was on the losing side on both occasions as Huesca failed to consolidate their place in La Liga and were relegated this season.

Due back at Vicarage Road now his loan has finished, the winger could well be on the way to earning himself a spot in the first team for the Premier League outfit.

Erling Braut Håland – Norway

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

Arguably the player on everyone's lips heading into the tournament, frontman Håland is the son of former Leeds United and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Håland. Born in Leeds, the 18-year-old moved to Molde under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring 20 goals in 50 appearances for Norwegian side.





Such was his potential in Norway he was snapped up last winter by Red Bull Salzburg, were he's netted once in his two league appearances for the side.

Boubacar Kamara – France

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Just like their senior counterparts, France’s Under-20 side is littered with talent. Such is their capabilities they would in with a shout of making it into the regular World Cup if they were given a shot at qualification.





You could have blindly chosen anyone of their squad to feature on this list, but Boubacar Kamara has played nigh-on every game in Marseille’s defence this season, so it's no wonder he is being watched by some of Europe’s elite sides. Expect big things to come of this French wonderkid.

Ezequiel Barco – Argentina

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/GettyImages

Plying his trade for Atlanta United in the MLS, Barco has began the season superbly with four goals and an assist in the eight first matches of the season. He will be forever remembered back in his native Argentina by Independiente fans, after scoring the goal that helped his former club win the Copa Sudamericana.

If he can rediscover his Independiente form, Argentina could be front runner for the title.

Lee Kang-in – South Korea

David Ramos/GettyImages

After joining Valencia's academy at the age of ten, Kang-in has gone on to represent the first team with 11 appearances across all competitions this season.

The attacking midfielder is only 18, making him one of the youngest players in the tournament, but he is so highly rated he has already joined up with South Korea’s senior national team. Well on course to becoming a first team regular for the La Liga side.

Timothy Weah – USA

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Son of Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, Timothy already has eight senior caps for the national team and spent this season on loan at Scottish giants Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French side will be looking to loan him out again this season, therefore he has a great opportunity to put himself in the shop window for any clubs seeking a new forward. If he's even half as good as his dad he's in for a long and fruitful career.

Ibrahima Niane – Senegal

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Niane is only 20 years old but already he's made himself a nuisance to opposition sides, the Metz forward helped his side to promotion to Ligue 1 with ten goals this season. More notably though, he scored against Monaco to help knock them out of the Coupe de France in what proved to be Thierry Henry’s last match in charge.

Turki Al-Ammar – Saudi Arabia

JUNG YEON-JE/GettyImages

Named the best upcoming youth player in Saudi Professional League, midfielder Al-Ammar is set be the creative force in his country's midfield after bursting onto the scene for Saudi side Al-Shabab in 2017.





His performances for his club and during the AFC Under-19 Asia Cup, in which he won Player of the Tournament, earned him a call-up to the senior side.

Diego Lainez – Mexico

Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Undoubtedly the most expensive player featuring in Poland is Mexico's 18-year-old midfield maestro Lainez.





Despite having been born this side of the millennium, Lainez already has four caps for the Mexico senior side and earned himself an £11m move to Real Betis from Club America. The 'Mexican Messi' made 16 appearances for Betis in the second half of the season after joining in January and helped them to tenth in the La Liga table.