Ahead of Sunday's final fixture against Parma, Roma's Daniele de Rossi writes an emotional letter to his fans, thanking the only club he has ever called home.

At 35, the veteran midfielder leaves Stadio OIimpico, joining Francesco Totti in departure, who left in 2017. Unlike Totti, however, De Rossi doesn't plan retirement and instead will look for another club.

In the letter, the World Cup winner thanked the owners and coaching staff of the club. He also thanked the aforementioned Totti who taught him so much as a player.

"Thank you to Francesco. The captain’s armband I wore was inherited from the arm of a brother, a great captain and the most incredible footballer I have ever seen wear this shirt. Not everyone gets to play alongside their idol for 16 years. Now, with respect, I will pass this armband on to Alessandro. Another brother, one that I know is equally worthy of the honor."

He took time to also thank the fans.

On the eve of his final game for #ASRoma, Daniele De Rossi's heartfelt message to all those who have influenced his career... — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 25, 2019

"Thank you to every Roma fan, my fans. Today, at least, I’ll allow myself to call you ‘my fans’ – because I was one of you, out there on the pitch, and the love you have always shown me helped me to keep on doing that. You are all the reason why I chose this city, this life, time and time again. Sunday will be the 616th time I make that choice, the right choice."

De Rossi was a tireless workhorse for Roma and won two Cup titles and a Suppercopa Italiana. Sadly, he was unable to deliver the league for his club. He was named 2006's Serie A Young Player of the Year in 2006 and the league's Italian Player of the Year in 2009.