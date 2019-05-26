Leon vs. Tigres UANL Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Liga MX Clausura Final

How to watch Leon vs. Tigres UANL in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura final on Sunday, May 26.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 26, 2019

Leon hosts Tigres UANL in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura final on Sunday, May 26, at Estadio Leon, looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the home leg of the title bout.

Tigres held serve at home in the first leg, with Andre-Pierre Gignac scoring the lone tally in a 1-0 victory. With the goal, Gignac matched Tomas Boy's club record for goals, scoring the 104th of his illustrious time in Mexico. What Boy accomplished in 431 games, Gignac did in just 181.

Leon, the top seed in the Liguilla, is seeking its first title since the 2014 Clausura, while Tigres UANL, the No. 2 seed, is hoping to add to its recent run of success, which includes Apertura titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:06 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

