Manchester City Home Kit 2019/20: Leaked Images of Brand New Design Leaves Supporters Underwhelmed

Images of Manchester City's 2019/20 home kit have been revealed online, with the brand new Puma design already leaving supporters rather underwhelmed.

City brought their seven-year relationship with Nike to an end earlier this year, signing a ten-year deal with Puma which will be worth a reported £650m.

While City's Premier League rivals have already been revealing what kits they will be sporting next season, there is yet to be any official confirmation from the City camp, who are currently keeping their cards close to their chest.

👕 A clearer look at the leaked 2019/20 Manchester City Home Kit.



However, as reported by Footy Headlines, the first images of City's 2019/20 home shirt are now available for all to see.

While the bulk of the shirt is a familiar sky blue colour, Puma have opted to tweak with the previously plain kit design that was produced by Nike. The most notable difference is the inclusion of purple logos on the front of the shirt and a purple stripe running down the sleeve. The shirt also includes a v-neck design which replaces the buttoned collar that was present in City's previous home shirt.

'125 Years' is also printed below the club crest on the left chest of the shirt to commemorate the club's anniversary.

The kit is then expected to be completed by white shorts and blue socks.

It's a bold approach from Puma and will no doubt be one of the more divisive City kits of the past few years - particularly as it's the first kit from the manufacturer.

As of yet, no details have been revealed about an official release date.