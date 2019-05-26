Ticket Chaos Set to Leave Hundreds of Liverpool & Tottenham Fans Disappointed Ahead of UCL Final

Hundreds of Liverpool and Tottenham fans are set to be disappointed ahead of the Champions League final in Madrid as ticket agencies are unable to deliver promised tickets for the game.

The showpiece event in the Spanish capital has been shrouded with controversy in the build-up to next Saturday's showdown, with both Premier League sides only offered an estimated allocation of 16,613 tickets per club for the for the 63,500 capacity Wanda Metropolitano.

Mauricio Pochettino has done an incredible job at Tottenham 🙌



They were the only team in Europe's top five leagues not to spend a single penny in the summer.



Just LOOK at the challenges he's overcome! pic.twitter.com/uH4dcabAeQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2019

That situation looks set to become even worse in the coming days. According to the Mirror, ticket agencies handling the event have descended into chaos and are unable to deliver fans promised seats for the game, and that could leave hundreds of fans in Madrid without tickets.

It is said that Liverpool and Tottenham fans will be kicked out of the UEFA Fan Zones three hours before kick-off, and that has led to security fears as hundreds of fans travelling without tickets will be left to find bars in the Spanish capital to watch the game.

UEFA have insisted that Fan Zones always close before kick-off in recent years and that will continue to be the case this season, with no plans to keep the areas open with giant screens to enable ticketless fans to watch the game.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

That is apparently expected to spark a disastrous scenario in Madrid, with some online secondary ticket agencies already said to be refunding fans' payments as they struggle to meet the demand for tickets amid inflated prices on the market.

However, with many fans having already booked flights and accommodation, large numbers of fans without tickets are still expected to arrive in Madrid ahead of the final.

The ticket situation has also sparked concern that fake tickets could now do the rounds on the market amid a desperate late scramble among fans to secure their entry to the game, with many also seeking tickets via online global secondary ticket websites.

Such outlets re-sell tickets for anywhere up to and between £6,000 and £20,000 with full VIP hospitality advertised, leaving many genuine fans disappointed due to the lack of seats available.

Many cases are also said to exist in which some tickets are not deliverable with seats which have already been sold and withdrawn by selling agencies who are seeking even bigger prices.

An industry insider told the Mirror: "Many of the secondary sellers are in a mess because they are being let down by suppliers who can now get more for their tickets with prices shooting up since they first advertised and sold them.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"Those companies will serve their regular corporate clients who have a big annual spend with them but it's the genuine, individual fans who will suffer.

"They're already being told they can't have tickets they've ordered and paid for because these companies have been let down by their suppliers. They'll be refunded their money - but they won't see the game."