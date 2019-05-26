Tigres UANL added to its recent run of Liga MX success by securing a second-leg 0-0 win over Leon to capturing the 2019 Liga MX Clausura title.

The title means Tigres has now won the Apertura title in 2015, 2016 and 2017 as well as this year's Clausura title.

Andre-Pierre Gignac scored the lone goal between both legs, leading Tigres to a 1-0 first-leg victory. With the goal, Gignac matched Tomas Boy's club record for goals, scoring the 104th of his illustrious time in Mexico. What Boy accomplished in 431 games, Gignac did in just 181.

While the second leg didn't contain many goals, it saw some fantastic goalkeeping from Nahuel Guzman to keep his team's title chances alive. Rodolfo Cota had a couple solid saves as well.

¡La figura del partido Nahuel! Angulo con el remate y Guzmán se luce con esta atajada@ClubLeonFC 0-0 @TigresOficial (0-1)



— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) May 27, 2019

¡Esta era la del título! Vargas se pierda la más clara del partido en un mano a mano con Cota.@ClubLeonFC 0-0 @TigresOficial (0-1)



— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) May 27, 2019

The loss sees Leon's title wait go on, as the team hasn't won one since the 2014 Clausura.