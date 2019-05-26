Tigres Wins Liga MX Clausura Title After Both Teams Go Scoreless in Second Leg

A scoreless second leg that saw both team's goalkeepers stand on their heads saw Tigres win the Liga MX Clausura title on Sunday.

By Kellen Becoats
May 26, 2019

Tigres UANL added to its recent run of Liga MX success by securing a second-leg 0-0 win over Leon to capturing the 2019 Liga MX Clausura title.

The title means Tigres has now won the Apertura title in 2015, 2016 and 2017 as well as this year's Clausura title. 

Andre-Pierre Gignac scored the lone goal between both legs, leading Tigres to a 1-0 first-leg victory. With the goal, Gignac matched Tomas Boy's club record for goals, scoring the 104th of his illustrious time in Mexico. What Boy accomplished in 431 games, Gignac did in just 181. 

While the second leg didn't contain many goals, it saw some fantastic goalkeeping from Nahuel Guzman to keep his team's title chances alive. Rodolfo Cota had a couple solid saves as well.

The loss sees Leon's title wait go on, as the team hasn't won one since the 2014 Clausura. 

