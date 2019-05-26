Toni Kroos Announces Film Titled 'KROOS' Will Be Released in July

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has announced that a new film about him will be released in Germany on 4 July.

The Germany international made 43 appearances in all competitions in what was a generally disappointing season for Los Blancos, though he recently signed a new four-year contract at the Bernabeu.

Coming sooooooon‼️‼️‼️ Very excited to present you the cover of my movie KROOS which will be released in Germany on July 4th! Love it! You too? pic.twitter.com/xdEv7pEVhV — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 25, 2019

That deal indicates that the midfielder remains an integral part of Zinedine Zidane's plans moving forward, having become a mainstay in the Madrid engine room since joining the club from Bayern Munich in 2014.

A World Cup winner with Germany, Kroos has also won three Bundesliga titles, one La Liga crown and lifted the Champions League on four occasions between his spells in Bavaria and Madrid. As revealed by the 29-year-old on Twitter, he is also set to have his own film release.

The midfielder wrote: "Coming sooooooo!! !! !! Very excited to present you the cover of my movie KROOS which will be released in Germany on July 4th! Love it! You too?"

✍ Toni Kroos has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 30 June 2023...



2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣🏆

2⃣0⃣1⃣6⃣🏆

2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣🏆

2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣🏆#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/QzcoG7dPcw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 20, 2019

Kroos becomes the latest footballer to have a personal film released, with the likes of Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish also given biopics in recent years.

However, it is less common for stars who are still at the peak of their playing career to be given such coverage, and KROOS is an acknowledgement of the achievements of one of the most successful players of his generation.