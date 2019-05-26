The U.S women's national team wrapped up its send-off series and said goodbye to fans before heading to the World Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory against Mexico at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

After big wins against South Africa (3-0) and New Zealand (5-0) this month, Jill Ellis's 23-player squad looked for one more confidence-boosting performance before leaving for France and in front of a packed house it did just that.

#USWNT getting the rock star treatment upon arrival for today’s World Cup send-off match in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/TfccpLGyAp — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) May 26, 2019

The @USWNT arrives at Red Bull Arena for #USAvMEX and walks through a tunnel of fans on the way into the stadium: pic.twitter.com/Gxhk7nr6q6 — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) May 26, 2019

The U.S, unshockingly, started with a tremendous amount of aggression as it wanted to give fans a good send off. The midield trio of Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz and Sam Mewis were taking advantage of acres of space and looked to find key target Alex Morgan at every opportunity.

But thanks to Tobin Heath and a gift from Mexico, the U.S led 1-0 as the attacker took advantage of a goalkeeper's error. Heath grabbed the lead and her 30th international goal.

Morgan could have made it 2-0 in the 28th minute thanks to a great left-sided cross from Crystal Dunn, but the forward failed to make it count. As the half developed, the pace of the game slowed and the Americans, despite dominating, could not find a second.

A great save from stopper and Mexico's captain Cecilia Santiago kept the score at 1-0 just before the break. Santiago made another fantastic one-handed save, helping the visiting team once again before the whistle blew.

Jill Ellis made several changes in the second half including Carli Lloyd, who almost scored immediately after the restart. The veteran received a pass from the other substitute Lindsey Horan, took it around the keeper, but the attempt was cleared by Mexico's backline.

isn’t there a rule that you can’t rob Carli Lloyd or something smh pic.twitter.com/Pr5JGctBRH — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) May 26, 2019

A perplexing decision from Ellis in the last 45 was placing Heath as a left back. It was no surprise to see the star player do well and handle the responsibility but that didn't make it any less intriguing. Heath, naturally, was composed in the position.

In the 66th minute, Lloyd once again threatened to score but she was correctly called for offside. But she made her presence count once again and it was thanks to her fantastic work on the left that found Mallory Pugh inside the box to make it 2-0.

Carl Lloyd will smoke you and Mal Pugh will finish you. #TourDeFour pic.twitter.com/k05trPiHbL — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) May 26, 2019

The game was done and dusted when Christen Press scored a smart left-footed finish to make it 3-0.

Christen Press is WORLD CUP READY pic.twitter.com/h4OqFZ7tNh — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) May 26, 2019

Here were the starting line-ups for both sides.

#Women | Now it's our time to rep for the green, white and red!! 💚⚽️❤️



Incondicionales, meet your Starting XI for today's match!! 🙋🏻‍♀️#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/A4jbnsURv4 — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) May 26, 2019

Next up for the USWNT is its World Cup opener against Thailand on June 11. The Americans leave on Monday for London, England before setting up camp in France.