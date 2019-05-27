David Beckham Reveals Excitement Over 'Amazing' Reunion With Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United star David Beckham admitted he was overcome with emotion when he reunited with former boss Sir Alex Ferguson for Sunday's charity friendly against Bayern Munich legends.

In a throwback to their treble-winning season in 1999, a team of United legends faced off against the Bayern squad, and the Red Devils stormed to a 5-0 win thanks to excellent performances from Beckham and current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ferguson was in charge of the side at Old Trafford, and Beckham took to Instagram to admit he was ecstatic to have reunited with his former manager.

He wrote: “What a day. So amazing to be back at Old Trafford for the Manchester United Foundation raising money for a great cause.

“Emotional to see the Boss back and to be on the same field with the players that we made history with.... Incredible feeling.”

After the game, Ferguson spoke to BT Sport and admitted that he was thrilled to have caught up with some of his former players.

He said: "Well I think the impressive thing for me is, they’ve all turned up. Some of them are in great condition, some are not, but they still came.

"We had to make a few changes but they all did really well. Making the effort to get here was the main thing. I had 27 years here, I can’t forget that.

"It was good, great to see the lads, because you look at them in different ways, from the time I had with them and now they’ve progressed in life in different ways and different areas of life. But they’re all great professionals and they showed that today again, and they’re great people."

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

It took the United side just four minutes to open the scoring through Solskjaer, before Dwight Yorke, Nicky Butt and Louis Saha all found the back of the net. However, it was Beckham who stole the show, and he added an excellent fifth late on to send the Old Trafford crowd home happy.

If only Solskjaer could get him back to the first team.