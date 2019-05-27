Matthijs de Ligt Reveals Exactly When He Will Decide on Future Amid Barcelona & Man Utd Speculation

Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt has dismissed reports suggesting he has agreed to join Manchester United, insisting that he will only decide on his future after the UEFA Nations League finals this summer.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona for several months, although recent reports emerged suggesting United had stolen a march in the race for his signature.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

However, speaking to FOX Sports, de Ligt laughed off the rumours of an imminent switch to Old Trafford, insisting that the reports are not to be believed.

He said: "I have read the reports about Manchester United. I have seen the salary I would get, too. Would you take it?





"People should take these reports with a grain of salt. The stories are funny though. Everyone has been talking about my future for a year now. One day I will go there, and the next day I will go somewhere else. I have made quite a tour through Europe haven’t I?

"My focus is on the Nations League and after that I will see what will happen."

He also reaffirmed his stance to AP (via ESPN), insisting that he is yet to agree on a transfer to any club, be it United or Barcelona.





"Where do I see myself? Well, obviously the Premier League is a big competition -- Spain also -- but you have other competitions. It's not [just] about those two," de Ligt added.

Barcelona or Manchester United?



Matthijs de Ligt claims he has not made a decision. pic.twitter.com/i8Oa6M0deB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 26, 2019

"I still don't know anything about where my future is, so I see how it goes. First we have to play two games, and then after that we will see what happens."

De Ligt and the Netherlands will face England in the Nations League semi-final on June 6, and the winner of that tie will go on to face either Portugal or Switzerland in the final of the competition three days later.

The two losing semi-finalists will face off in a third-place playoff on the same day, so it seems as though we are just a matter of weeks away from a decision on the young star's future.